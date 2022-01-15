A Grade 10 pupil who claimed the life of a fellow classmate has died after turning the gun on himself

It's alleged the 16-year-old boy got hold of his late grandfather's gun and had hoped to show his friends the weapon after class

While some reports suggest an argument had taken place before the shooting, the families maintain that it was all an accident

Police are still investigating following the deadly shooting of two school boys. It's alleged a Grade 10 pupil in Gauteng shot and killed his classmate before turning the gun on himself.

While events leading up to the shooting remain unclear, it's reported both students attended the Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton.

The boys, Njabulo Ndhlebe, Zukiso Majola and a third unnamed friend, left school on 12 January and headed to Majola's house where the 16-year-old proceeded to show the boys his grandfather's gun. He had taken the weaopn during the Decemeber holidays without his parents knowledge, eNCA reports.

Majola then loaded the gun and started playing with it, shooting Ndhlebe in the head. The third friend allegedly rushed home and in a panic, Majola turned the gun on himself.

While EWN reports the boys had quarrelled before the incident, families of both boys maintain the whole ordeal was an accident.

Commenting on the tragic events, The Gauteng Education Departments spokesperson Steve Mabona had this to say:

"The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. We've also sent a psycho-social unit team to conduct the necessary counselling."

