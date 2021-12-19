“Nyoape Is a Problem”: Fathers Home Set Ablaze in KZN, Says His Son Did It

Clips of a house burning to the ground in Spruitview, KZN are shocking people all over the internet

According to one man, the house had been set on fire by the homeowner's son who's actually a heavy drug user

South Africans took to the comments section with many sharing their horrified reactions to the tragic event

Video footage of a beautiful home burning down in Spruitview, Kwa-Zulu Natal has sent chills all through the internet. One social media user reports the house had been set on fire by the son of the homeowner who is a known drug user.

, Twitter user @D_Bhekza shared that his parents are neighbours with the family who just lost their home. He clearly could not believe his eyes:

"Nyaope is really destroying our hard work. A house in Spruitview burned down yesterday morning. Later the grandmother (KZN) passed away upon hearing the news of her son's house having been DESTROYED.

His son burned the house guys. Double tragedy 4 them this festive. Nyaope is a problem," he captioned the post.

In the video, community members can be seen trying to calm the fires of the burning home. It all sadly seems too late though.

Check out some of the devastating reactions from social media users:

@NtsebiH said:

"Drugs bafethu destroying our country."

@Tau_2so said:

"In our township and rural communities, we hardly get firefighters to assist with such instances, it's like we don't qualify for those services from our government."

@Spade37295887 said:

"Please rebuild it, the house was beautiful and it will still be beautiful after rebuilding."

@reesey456 said:

"Sad sounds like the young man was crying out for help. Cannot help but think that there is more to the story besides the drugs. Strength to family, and healing.Condolences to the grandmother who passed."

Pretoria house fire leaves 5 dead while 2 escape, loadshedding under spotlight

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a fire ravaged a house in Pretoria West. Five members of the family who lived there were killed and two managed to escape while sustaining injuries.

The two survivors were the mother and her son, aged three. They have minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for observation.

A woman of 46, a six-year-old boy and three men aged 18, 22 and 24 died in the blaze. It is not certain at present what caused the fire, The Citizen reports.

Details of the fire

Charles Mabaso, a spokesperson for Tshwane emergency services, stated that the firefighters found two bodies first and later discovered the other three.

“The first firefighting unit to arrive on the scene found the house fully engulfed by fire with parts of the roof having collapsed. They were informed by bystanders that about five people were still trapped inside the house," Mabaso said.

According to SABC News, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed in some places. Bystanders alerted emergency services to the people who were trapped inside.

Reactions to Pretoria West fire

@bathoka_more said:

"I'm saddened."

@mbusokumalo asked:

"Very tragic. I wonder if it's not a result of #Loadshedding, in that maybe a heater was switched on last night, and when the Prince of Darkness came, the occupants forgot to switch it off...? Also, how is it that those items outside survived the fire and 5 souls didn't?

@danielmotau144 shared:

"And to think people like Rosemary Ndlovu wanted to take someone's life by setting her sister's house on fire. This is tragic. May their souls RIP and may the survivors find healing."

@Mamihl1 believes:

"Tag @Eskom_SA. I am sure this is a results of loadshedding; probably caused by appliances that were on when loadshedding started (like a heater). A proper impact analysts of this loadshedding must be made so that there can be consequences; unacceptable."

Source: Briefly.co.za