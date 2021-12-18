“They’re So Smart”: Video Shows Cat Protecting Baby From a Dangerous Ledge

An incredibly smart and compassionate cat has captured the hearts of internet users after protecting a baby

In the viral clip, the kitten can be seen removing the toddler's hands from the dangerous railings of a very high balcony

Social media users have praised the animal for being so attentive and compassionate towards the toddler

A video of one very attentive cat protecting a precious baby from dangling too close to a balcony has South Africa's hearts melting. The viral clip has gathered lots of attention and many peeps are praising the animal for its love and care for the child.

An incredibly smart and compassionate cat has captured the hearts of internet users after protecting a baby. Image: @ramblingsloa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @ramblingsloa shared the post:

"Never stop doing little things for others. Sometimes these little things occupy the biggest part of their hearts," they captioned the touching video.

In the clip, the curious child can be seen waddling right to the balcony's edge before her protector gently nudges her hand away from the railings.

The precious moment had many peeps admiring what a smart cat that lucky family had, especially since it was able to look out for such a young child.

Check out some of the sweet comments from social media users:

@mac779 said:

"More caring than some humans!!!"

@LAWWade said:

"Cats are so smart!"

@MsAndrea7215 said:

"Great protector."

@JavaJeff said:

"Good cat!"

