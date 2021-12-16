A regional court prosecutor was shot dead outside the Umlazi Magistrate's Court south of Durban

The prosecutor died at the scene after sustaining fatal bullet wounds due to the gunfire from unknown assailants

South Africans reacted to the incident by expressing their disdain for criminals and the risks involved with being a lawyer in South Africa

DURBAN - Yesterday (15 December) at 9am there was gunfire outside Umlazi Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which resulted in the death of a 36-year-old regional court prosecutor. The prosecutor was working on a case involving two police officers who were facing murder charges. He was shot in his car outside the court.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, a spokesperson for KZN police, said that unknown suspects came out of their own vehicle, shot at the prosecutor and used their getaway vehicle to flee the scene.

According to TimesLIVE, the prosecutor sustained multiple injuries from the shooting and died at the scene. Naicker said that the police do not yet know why the gunman or men wanted to kill the prosecutor, News24 reports.

Reactions to the incident

South Africans took to social media to express their views on the shooting incident outside Umlazi Magistrate's Court. Briefly News has compiled a few here:

Roy Grant said:

"I used to think these things only happen in movies but SA proved me wrong once again."

Shilongo ShaTitus believes:

"It's a risk to study law in this country. Your life is at threat and criminals will target you until such time the government introduces the death penalty for such evil people, no lawyer will be living a peaceful life."

@Mthoko04454406 asked:

Tabita Bangani shared:

"It's clear this prosecutor knew his job and he did it so well that the criminals got scared.There had better be justice for his death and those 2 police men should be investigated as well."

Lebo Mokoena remarked:

"KZN is a country on its own."

@hlapisimotse said:

