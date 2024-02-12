The Information Regulator is working on a piece of legislation that could curb the influx of telesales calls

the document is expected to be ready for comment in June this year after it received 925 complaints from consumers regarding these calls

South Africans embraced the news and were relieved they would be given a break from the calls

SA looks forward to when the Information Regulator will tackle spam telesales calls. Images: D3sign and RollingCamera

Source: Getty Images

The Information Regulator is expected to publish a piece of legislation that could drastically reduce the number of telesales calls South Africans receive. This was after the Regulator allegedly received over 900 complaints from citizens about telesales calls.

Information Regulator to tackle spam calls

According to Sowetan LIVE, the Information Regulator believes that telesales calls from 087 numbers, which many people have considered spam, result from direct marketing companies discovering a loophole in how the Protection of Personal Information Act defines electronic communication. While POPIA is clear on not allowing unsolicited direct marketing via SMS and email, it is not as clear regarding phone calls.

The Information Regulator revealed that the regulatory note will guide companies in approaching and dealing with calls from direct marketing companies. It will also clarify where the RRegulator stands on the issue of what electronic communication regarding calls is.

Netizens appreciate the move

South Africans on Facebook were relieved at the announcement and shared some of their experiences with the telesales calls.

MK P Khumbudzo shared:

"There's this one from Cape Town. No matter how many times I block, they always have other numbers to use."

Lorraine Nxumalo:

"They must just mute them. We are tired, man."

Rendani Matidza asked:

"Where exactly do they get our cellphone number?"

Njabulo Mlomokawuthethimanga Zulu added:

"I block 13 a week, but they are not getting tired."

Matshidiso Honey-Bee Khokong remarked:

"These people don't even care about POPI. There are no consequences. You tell them not to call you, they sell your number to 20 other telemarketers."

Little girl shuts down telemarketer

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a little girl shut down a telemarketer in a hilarious video.

The TikTok video shows the little girl roasting the telemarketer and successfully getting the telemarketer to hang up.

South Africans' sides split as they admired how the little girl's sassy attitude kept the telemarketer at bay.

