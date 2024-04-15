EFF leader Julius Malema posted about preparations for his son's Matric dance on his Instagram account

The leader shared a message about fatherhood and his experience helping his eldest on the memorable day

The post sparked conversations across social media, comparing the post to Malema's politics

EFF leader Julius Malema's posts about his son's Matric dance sparked an online debate. Image: julius.malema.sello

EFF leader Julius Malema shared a heartwarming message about part of his fatherhood journey on social media.

Malema appreciates son in Matric dance post

The commander-in-chief posted a picture and video of him helping his son, Ratanang, prepare for his matric dance on his Instagram profile, julius.malema.sello.

In the caption, Malema labelled the experience as an exciting one:

“Our success is largely due to the fact that our ancestors never taught us to be envious, hateful or jealous. I am proud to say that the event was executed beautifully, and my son did an incredible job.❤️❤️❤️”

Malema's posts, which showed the CIC helping his son straighten his tie and blazer and playing chauffeur, were shared by various media houses, including The Citizen.

Malema's post sets tongues wagging

The posts sparked a debate on whether they contradicted what the leader stands for on the political front.

@Dingswayo_N said:

“He's living a lavish lifestyle for the poor masses of Africa.”

@gistwhere added:

“Nice. He's father earns more that 100k per month after all.”

@BafanaSurprise explained:

“Working hard for your Children, so that they don’t get to regret being in this World!”

@Chibuleni defended Malema's son:

“The boy deserves it n I don’t know why it is of public interest coz Ratanang is not a public figure let alone a politician.”

@phehla_tshepo asked:

“What is lavish about matric dance? Moreover, if the parents can go all out for their kids.”

