Julius Malema wrote a powerful birthday wish to his son, Ratanang, on Instagram

The Economic Freedom Fighter's CIC expressed his innermost feelings over how happy he is to be a father to his young man, who is in grade 11

Famous citizens like Clement Maosa and T-bo Touch shared their birthday wishes with the young man

South African celebs were moved by Julius Malema's tribute to his son Ratanang on Instagram. Images: @julus.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Celebrities came out in numbers to wish Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema's son, Ratanang, after Malema wrote a beautiful letter to him on Instagram.

Juju poured his heart out about how proud a father he is and how fatherhood changed him for the better. His letter was full of love, and celebrities and followers were touched.

Julius Malema writes his son a letter

Malema, known for his controversial statements and stance on issues like corruption and the African National Congress, touched people's hearts in his moving tribute to his son, who is in grade 11. He usually is under fire from politicians, but this time, his words lit a fire of love in many's hearts.

In the post which he posted on his Instagram account, @julius.malema.sello, he shared his experiences of being a parent. He called his son the family's shining star and explained how being a father to him has been exciting. He also congratulated him for being humble and encouraged him with wisdom.

"I have tried everything I can to be a good father, and I'm happy you came out just fine. Remember, you should never seek validation from others but always strive to be on the right side of history. Never allow anyone to take advantage of you, regardless of age or status. Work diligently and intelligently to avoid relying on handouts, for it is through hard work and wise choices that true wealth is attained."

Read the full letter here.

Celebrities are moved by letter

Netizens and famous Limpopo people commented on his post.

Clement Maosa wrote:

"Batho ba tshelete."

Zah Moloi said:

"Happy birthday Rati! Wishing you all the best in your new season. Mudzimu na Vhadzimu vha ni phathutshedze, Mushavhi. Love you always, my boy."

Tbo Touch added:

"Happy birthday, my boy. Uncle Touch loves you."

Eric Macheru remarked:

"I can't believe his age. Time flies. Happy birthday, champ."

Nqobani_mzizi gushed:

"Uniqueness and authenticity is a superpower. Happy birthday to your young man. More life to him."

NSPCA takes legal action against Malema

In another article, Briefly News reported that the NSPCA pursued legal action against Julius Malema for slaughtering a cow on camera.

The viral video drew the ire of the NSPCA, and they opened a case against him. However, netizens stood by his side and defended him. Many believe that the NSPCA had no case against him.

