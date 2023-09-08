EFF leader Julius Malema has been accused of animal cruelty after a video of him slaughtering a cow went viral

The National Council of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Malema caused the animal significant distress

Many South Africans defended Malema, saying that's how they slaughter animals in their cultures

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has found himself in some legal trouble.

Julius Malema will have to defend himself in a court of law after he was accused of animal cruelty. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images & Stock Photo

Julius Malema accused of animal cruelty

The National Council of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) recently laid a criminal charge of animal cruelty after a video of him slaughtering a cow went viral.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema slaughtered cows to celebrate the big day as part of the EFF's 10th anniversary festivities. In a video taken in Magaliesberg, the EFF leader was seen stabbing a cow several times in the neck with a short knife.

The NSPCA said after investigating the contraventions in the July video, it decided to lay criminal charges against Malema at the Magaliesberg Police Station.

NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock said Malema inflicted unnecessary pain and suffering on the animal, which caused it to endure significant distress.

EWN reported that the NSPCA plans to work closely with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure a successful conviction.

South Africans share thoughts on Malema's criminal charges

@Cand_Ziziba said:

"They're bored "

@lotlis said:

"We're having serious issues in this country but cows, yona."

@NtsieniUnaado said:

"I saw it coming but they won't win as he wasn't slaughtering it in some negligent space.....they will need a lot of convincing evidence that gives substance to their charges"

@Joe_Man_Joe said:

"If all attempts fail to get Juju and his party disbarred, even some organisations get politically involved in support of their political affiliates. Sis NSPCA!"

@Makola_Nkgape

"Unfortunately that’s how we slaughter cows in our tradition."

@JesseFJacobs said:

"About to be another movie in the courtroom."

@SivuMesatywa said:

"Mxm.. There's no case here, just a witch hunt against him"

