The leader of the Red Berets, Julius Malema, saw the inside of yet another courtroom over allegedly discharging a firearm in 2018

The incident occurred at the Economic Freedom Fighters' fifth birthday party at an East London stadium

Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Synman, have both pleaded not guilty to the charges

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared in the East London Magistrates court on Monday, 5 September, for allegedly shooting a firearm in a public space.

EFF Leader Julius Malema and his Bodyguard Adriaan Synman are due back in court for illegally discharging a firearm. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Getty Images

The trial, which was postponed in March, is related to the incident in 2018 which happened at the EFF's fifth birthday party celebration at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

SABC News reports that Malema pleaded not guilty to the charges of illegally possessing a firearm, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, illegally possessing ammunition, and reckless endangerment to persons or property.

Malema's co-accused has been charged for unlawfully providing Malema with the gun and ammunition, eNCA reports.

The trial has been postponed once again because Malema's legal counsel is preoccupied with the Life Esidimeni inquest. The trial is set for 30 January 2023.

South Africans react to Malema's reappearance in court

@newhorizanman joked:

"I'm worried that all the court appearances will take Julius away from his massive job responsibility , spending all that time making the country better."

@mike_superb speculated:

"He, like Floyd, will walk away scott free."

Celazimnike Mafebeni said:

"All those who wish to see Malema behind bars must just forget, those courts knows very well what will happen if they arrest Malema...so keep dreaming "

Kash Msuthu added:

"The clown is back where he belongs."

Phumlani Phush Dywili commented:

"Malema is in and out of court, yoh hay sisgebengu esi."

