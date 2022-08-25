AfriForum has failed to get the "Kill the Boer" struggle song declared as hate speech

Judge Edwin Molahlehi dismissed the case and ruled that declaring the song hate speech would curtail freedom of expression

The right-wing lobby group are now expected to pay the cost of legal fees after their loss

Afriforum suffered a devastating loss after the "Kiss the Boer" case against the Economic Freedom Fighters was dismissed. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has lost the “Kiss the Boer“ case after Judge Edwin Molahlehi dismissed the lobby group’s application to declare the song hate speech.

The court ruled that declaring the song hate speech would curtail the right to freedom of expression.

According to News24, The right-wing lobby group took the Economic Freedom Fighters and its leader, Julius Malema, to court in the attempt to have Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pay R500 000 for singing the song.

AfriForum was also unsuccessful because all five of the lobby group’s witnesses were disqualified, eNCA reports.

Molahlehi found that Ernst Roets, one of the witnesses, was too invested in the matter and did not meet the standards of a witness. The other witnesses failed to show how the struggle song had any repercussions on the farm murders.

Judge Molahlehi found that AfriForum failed to make its case and dismissed the application.

South Africans React

South Africans took to Twitter to share their views on the outcome of the case.

Here are some comments:

