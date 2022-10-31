Thandi Modise’s alleged animal cruelty case will be appealed after she was acquitted of six charges in April

At least 200 animals died from a shortage of food and water on her farm in 2014 but she was found not guilty

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit believes the principles of a discharge were incorrectly applied in the case

NORTH WEST - Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise’s alleged animal cruelty case has again been cast in the spotlight. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), Advocate Gerrie Nel and the AfriForum private prosecution unit plan to appeal the Potchefstroom Regional Court’s discharge of the case.

Modise faced six charges of cruelty to animals following the deaths of 200 animals on her farm in 2014. She was acquitted in April. However, the appeal will be Friday, 10 March, in the High Court in Mmabatho.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit chief investigator Andrew Leask told The Citizen that the unit believes the principles of a discharge were incorrectly applied. He said the unit has a strong case, and Modise should have the opportunity to present her side.

Leask said the court accepted that the animals were neglected and died due to a shortage of food and water but identified Modise’s farm workers as the culprits. He said no evidence proved the ruling.

Meanwhile, the NSPCA said it was extremely disappointing that Modise had been acquitted of animal cruelty charges. The organisation stated that Modise’s defence blamed an employee who was paid R30 per day on Modise’s farm.

NSPCA’s executive director Marcelle Meredith said the ruling was a complete travesty of justice for the animals. She added that the society would not give up on its fight for justice.

