A Cape Town teenager who allegedly stabbed her mother’s boyfriend to death has been taken to a safe house

It is believed that the couple was in the middle of an altercation when the incident occurred, and the victim was declared dead by medical personnel

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority said the matter had been postponed for a criminal capacity report

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - The 14-year-old girl who allegedly stabbed her mother’s boyfriend to death was taken to a place of safety following her appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

A Cape Town teenager is facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing her mother's boyfriend to death. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

She is facing a murder charge and was arrested at the Kampies informal settlement in Ottery on Saturday, 22 October. It is believed that the couple was in the middle of an altercation when the incident occurred.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the 36-year-old’s death with News24 and said he was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.

The child’s mother told the publication that the court appearance was sad and difficult for her. She added that, fortunately, her other four children did not witness the ordeal.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter had been postponed to Thursday, 10 November, for a criminal capacity report.

Meanwhile, Gloria Veale, from the Balls Not Guns organisation, told IOL that women in abusive relationships should leave as it negatively affects their children.

Citizens react to the murder case:

@seamkai said:

“What’s the full context of the story? IF there was any form of abuse the child should be protected. If not, then the girl must face the full wrath of the law because if roles were reversed and a young boy had done this society would be calling for his head!”

@AlexHam37854466 commented:

“Death is a solution in SA, except for the death penalty. in no way am I advocating this for minors or without knowing the facts, but if it’s good enough for all the killers out there, surely, we are only presenting an option that has already been adopted without the constitution.”

@NwaVutivi wrote:

“Protect the child.”

Jada Mountbatten-Windsor posted:

“WHAT DID HE DO? She is 14 years old. That is a trauma response. What did he do?”

Gilda Biljon added:

“I hope this young lady gets all the help she needs. Therapy to deal with what happened and a darn good lawyer to fight for her. Praying she gets through this tuff time in her life.”

Eastern Cape teen defends herself against police officer during sexual assault, stabs him in the shoulder

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a teenage girl from a small seaside village outside East London reportedly stabbed a police officer who allegedly raped her in his office at the police station.

The assault took place last Monday, 8 August, at the Kei Mouth police station on the evening before Women’s Day.

News24 reported that the police officer went to the young girl’s house to fetch her to discuss a case she had opened against her boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News