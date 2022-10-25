Jacob Zuma believes that his age or health should not stop him from contesting an ANC Top Six position

The former president said the ruling party does not have an age limit and said anyone could be nominated

Political analyst, Thamsanqa Malinga, believes that the ruling party has only itself to blame for its issues

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma does not believe his age should be considered if he is elected to contest a top six position in the African National Congress (ANC) in December. He briefed the media in Sandton over the weekend and said the ruling party does not have an age limit.

Former president Jacob Zuma believes his age should not stop him from contesting the ANC Top Six. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Phill Magakoe

Despite being granted medical parole last year, Zuma believes that his health should not be a factor that prevents him from getting a position in the party. He questioned if he was sick and “lying in hospital”, according to TimesLIVE.

“The membership of the ANC takes a view about individuals and decides to nominate them. Nobody is debarred from that everybody can be nominated. I hear that I’m being nominated by the branches, and we have not sat in a meeting where I’ve got to say I’m standing or not standing,” said the 80-year-old

Zuma believes that he will be nominated to contest the position of the presidency. He said he would “surrender” himself to the ANC if elected.

The former president has held almost every position in the party’s Top Six. However, at least 15 candidates are vying for the ANC’s top spots.

Meanwhile, political analyst Thamsanqa Malinga told SABC News that the ruling party has only itself to blame for its issues. He said the constitution does not explicitly state how many terms of office a leader can serve.

Malinga added that Zuma had held five positions in the top six, but the constitution is not clear as to whether one can come back in another portfolio.

Citizens annoyed with Jacob Zuma’s possible come back:

@SiphoKolanisi1 said:

“He once said, after his presidency, he will retire in politics, allowing the young bloods to take the baton, so what changed.”

@troep6869 posted:

“So, he is basically giving South Africa the middle finger. What a disgrace. No honour or self-respect.”

@Haemvz added:

“If he is too sick to be incarcerated then, by golly, he is too sick to be president, deputy, or anything else. The last thing we need in that position is someone too sick to do the job. What goes around comes around.”

