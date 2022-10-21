A political analyst believes that former president Jacob Zuma is using the 55th elective conference for his gain

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma is vying for a place in the African National Congress (ANC) Top Six for personal gain, according to political analyst Ongama Mtimka. Msholozi hopes to be elected as the ruling party’s chairperson at the 55th elective conference in December.

A political analyst believes that former President Jacob Zuma plans to use the ANC's Top Six position for personal gain. Image: Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

Zuma is adamant about making a return despite the ANC implementing the step-aside rule that prevents people indicted in a court of law from standing for election in any leadership position in the party.

According to BusinessLIVE, the terms and conditions of the rule indicate that those charged in a court of law cannot hold government positions as ministers, deputy ministers, MECs, or MMCs.

Mtimka believes that Zuma’s interest in the Top Six suggests that he feels the need for “political protection” amid his legal woes. He told SABC News that the former president plans to use his position as a get-out-of-jail-free card.

The analyst believes that the factions in the party allow Zuma to think he can succeed in his campaign. He added that the party has been weakened and attracts people who would not usually qualify for leadership positions.

Citizens react to Zuma’s bid for Top Six:

@x_koveni said:

“Just wow, 80 years Mr Zuma is supposed to be in retirement.”

@Amplitorque commented:

“But he must first deal with serious charges against him to be able to contest for any position within his political party, or is he not aware of the step aside rule?”

@phatsoanamm1081 posted:

“Jacob Zuma doesn’t need anybody to shield him, he can do that by himself and you people end up saying he is playing the delaying tactics.”

Jacob Zuma’s delay tactics during arms deal trial: Legal expert says he’s wasting court’s time

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a legal expert believes that former president Jacob Zuma’s delay tactics amid his corruption trial should be stopped. Judge Piet Koen adjourns the case until Wednesday, 19 October, when he will deliver an order on the future progress of the case.

Zuma filed an application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his special plea with the Constitutional Court on Friday, 14 October. The former president’s legal team believe that State Advocate Billy Downer is “ethically and professionally bound” to recuse himself from the case.

According to News24, the lawyers described Downer’s presence as an “abuse” of the court. The remarks come after Zuma launched a private prosecution against Downer and a journalist for allegedly leaking his medical records.

