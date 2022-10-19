The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been appointed to investigate students defrauding NSFAS

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said about 35 000 students are eligible for funding from the scheme

Nzimande said the scheme is supporting the children of the working class, and it would not be discontinued

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been appointed to investigate students allegedly defrauding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has defended NSFAS. Image: ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that about 35 000 students from various tertiary institutions are eligible for NSFAS funding. However, he said the revelation did not indicate a failure from NSAFS.

Nzimande said the department welcomes the investigation by the SIU and hopes that the investigation would help NSAFS prioritise those in need, according to SABC News.

The minister also defended the scheme and said it was a success story of the ANC government since it was established. He said NSAFS is functioning optimally.

Nzimande said the scheme supports the children of the working class and the poor.

The minister said that the scheme would not be discontinued. He also added that students who received NSFAS performed better than those who did not, IOL reported.

Citizens react to Nzimande’s comments:

Alan Clayton said:

“Surely the applicable system should pick this up at the time of registration, or is it the case of don’t worry we will catch them five years later, such incompetence?”

Phathi Ciniso Mondlane posted:

“They must first investigate themselves.”

Lebo Seekoei commented:

“I hope they manage to catch them as am one of the victim and now I have to pay government the money that was stolen from me.”

Black-Swart Malumez wrote:

“If he think officials ain’t involved he must step down with immediate effect and Dr Aaron Motsoaledi take over.”

Vincent Seloane added:

“Targeting small fish, start with your own officials and then you can start talking.”

