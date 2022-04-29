ANC has defended its decision to disallow criminally charged members running for leadership positions

ANC Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the party had to choose between its comrades or South African citizens

The step-aside rule was implemented recently but won't affect those who have already been elected in ANC conferences

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has stood firm in its decision to put South Africans first by disallowing criminally charged members from running for leadership positions in elections.

The political party’s national executive committee ruled that the step aside regulation should be implemented and guidelines set out for the policy. Treasurer-general of the ANC, Paul Mashatile, said the party had to choose between its comrades or South African citizens and the NEC chose the people.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has defended the party's step aside rule. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Mashatile said his comrades are affected by the step aside rule but the needs of people are more important. According to TimesLIVE, Mashatile said it is essential to protect the political party rather than individuals and the ANC must come first even if it impacts his friends. The ruling party has been subject to critics after people believed that it rewarded members who have court cases.

Mashatile added that the decision came at a difficult moment while responding to a question about the timing of the release of guidelines. Political adversaries of President Cyril Ramaphosa have been ruled out due to the step aside rule.

The ruling is a major triumph for Ramaphosa and his allies who have been demanding organisational renewal in terms of cleaning up the image of the ANC. According to eNCA the step aside rule won't affect those who have already been elected in ANC conferences.

South Africans have mixed reactions to the step aside rule

@Codename__X said:

“ANC has a constitution. It is led by its constitution, not by South Africans who aren't even ANC members. Anyways, conference is the highest decision-making body we will elect our leaders in the conference regardless of what the NEC says.”

@muza_naison posted:

“But Zandile Gumede is already in. Selective justice.”

@syandah20 wrote:

“Where were those South Africans voicing their concerns.”

@SimonTemplar008 added:

“Imagine having to “defend” a decision to adhere to previous decisions.”

John Steenhuisen weighs in on Zandile Gumede election, says Ramaphosa lost control of the ANC in eThekwini

Briefly News also reported the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for electing former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede was accused of more than 2 000 counts of fraud and corruption in the 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

Steenhuisen said that Gumede’s return proved that Ramaphosa has lost control of the reign but he can control the composition of the cabinet, according to TimesLIVE. The newly-elected chairperson emerged victorious over Ramaphosa's ally, Thabani Nyawose by securing 210 votes. Gumede believes that the ANC should rethink its step aside rule to accommodate her so she can get back to “helping our communities”.

