DA Leader John Steenhuisen has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa over the re-election of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede

Steenhuisen has accused the president of losing control in the eThekwini region after electing the fraud accused former Mayor

Gumede hopes that the ANC will rethink its step-aside policy to allow her back into her position to continue helping others

DURBAN - The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for electing former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede was accused of more than 2000 counts of fraud and corruption in the 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

Steenhuisen said that Gumede’s return proved that Ramaphosa has lost control of the reign but he can control the composition of the cabinet, according to TimesLIVE. Newly elected chairperson emerged victorious over Ramaphosa's ally, Thabani Nyawose by securing 210 votes.

Gumede believes that the ANC should rethink its step-aside rule to accommodate her so she can get back to “helping our communities” News24 reported.

South Africans reacted to Steenhuisen’s comments

@Motshwa42309625 said:

“Silili never had control DA controls him.”

@lungsta_mk commented:

“The real president of the ANC has spoken.”

@JacksonBecks06 shared:

“Yes wena Deputy President.”

@mzukisij added:

“DA is taking ANC seriously.”

