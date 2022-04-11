Zandile Gumede, former eThekwini mayor, will once again be leading the African National Congress in eThewkwini

Gumede was able to beat her opponent Thabani Nyawose and managed to garner a majority of 210 votes

Some South Africans are not happy with Gumede's election since she is facing allegations of corruption

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has come out on top at the African National Congress conference over the weekend. The controversial mayor was re-elected as the ANC chairperson in eThekwini despite being accused of corruption.

Gumede received a majority of 210 votes while her competitor, council speaker Thabani Nyawose, was only able to secure 181 votes in total.

According to News24, Gumede will be leading the ANC eThekwini branch alongside Thembo Ntuli as deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki, as regional secretary and Nkosenhle Madlala, as deputy regional secretary.

Speaking on her appointment, Gumede stated that she was happy and emotional about her election at the same time. Gumede said that she put the city of eThekwini first and was willing to make sure that everyone worked together under her leadership.

Gumede, who is facing allegations of corruption says she has been doing the work of the ANC, even though such work is prohibited under the ANC's step-aside rule, according to The Citizen.

Gumede is accused of taking bribes and awarding to DSW a tender that has been called irregular. It is alleged that Gumede took the bribes while she was mayor at the time.

Gumede believes that she will be off the hook soon and will be able to continue working for the ANC as the eThekwini chairperson. Gumede believes that the ANC step aside rule is killing the organisation and that people should be given the opportunity to wait for a ruling from the courts first.

“You should not be penalised until the court finds you guilty, I don’t think this step-aside is a good exercise," said Gumede.

Gumede hopes that the step aside rule will be ventilated at the ANC national conference expected to take place in December 2022.

South Africans react to Zandile Gumede's ANC chairperson election

@KamvelihleGoba said:

"In the history of the ANC, Zandile Gumede is the first woman to lead an ANC region. In the history of ANC, Zandile Gumede is the first woman to lead the biggest ANC region. In the history of ANC, no woman has ever led as Provincial Chairperson, let alone President. Symbolic? YES!"

@view_different said:

"EThekwini branches will vote for Zandile Gumede because they represent her DNA! It’s good that she won, IFP can take back that City from her proxy Kaunda! She mismanaged Durban to a point where disinvestment started. We can’t be praising such rubbish really!"

@JabulaniMajey said:

"I'm not voting for the ANC again. Anc is showing us that they don't care about service delivery to the poor but their lavish lifestyle. Just look how they stand with Zuma, Magashule and my Ant Zandile Gumede. I say to all South Africans can wake up, vote for another party even DA is fine."

