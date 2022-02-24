The African National Congress branch in KwaXimba, eThekwini, have announced their support of Zweli Mkhize as the next party president

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s branch in KwaXimba, eThekwini, have announced their support of the former Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, as the next party president.

Bheki Ntuli, the convener for the region, made the announcement at an ANC Women's League event. Ntuli said that the branch would vote in favour of Mkhize at the party's presidential election later in the year.

"What is important is not what we say in front of you, but us going branch by branch engaging, discussing what we as ward 1 are proposing,' Ntuli said.

KwaXimba's view of Mkhize

According to TimesLIVE, KwaXimba's chairperson, Mbongi Hlonga expressed his personal endorsement for Mkhize as the next ANC president.

Hlonga said that Mkhize had achieved many of KwaZulu-Natal's aims during his term as provincial chairperson and will undoubtedly continue in the same vein if elected president.

Ntuli said that KwaXimba is usually a leading ward in ANC presidential elections, which means their selections are generally chosen, The Sowetan reports.

South Africans react to Mkhize's endorsement for ANC president

@CandiceLeeKan remarked:

"Good to know that one of the biggest ANC branches condone corruption."

@SidimaMM said:

"Called it!"

@mrmaboea believes:

"Ah man. Not a good direction for this organisation."

@ninamole97 joked:

"There must be a glitch in the matrix."

@nickhedley asked:

"This shows just how low the ANC has gotten morally. The party wants a person who stole money from the healthcare system during a global pandemic to be ANC president?"

