Ace Magashule Warns of Witch Hunt Ahead of ANC Elective Conference

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that more arrests will come ahead of the ANC's national elective conference in December

He said that Bathabile Dlamini case was constructed in order to remove her as leader of the ANC Women's League and replace her with someone else

Magashule said that he knew who would be arrested next but the state did not have any evidence against them

PRETORIA - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that the court case against Bathabile Dlamini, the president ANC Women's League (ANCWL) is an example of what is to come ahead of the ANC elective conference.

He warned that more ANC members would be arrested ahead of the conference to alter the outcome of the decision taken.

Ace Magashule warned that more arrests would come ahead of the ANC's elective conference. Photo credit: DestinyConnect

Source: Facebook

Magashule said that he had a list of all those that the government wanted to arrest and that they do not have any evidence against them according to News24.

He added that the case against Dlamini was a move to position someone else as leader of the ANC Women's League ahead of the ANC's national conference which is scheduled to be held in December 2022.

EWN had reported earlier that Magashule had accused the ANC of manipulating sub-committees for factional reasons.

Source: Briefly News