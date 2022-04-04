A three-day-long conference was hosted by members of Mpumalanga ANC where the executive committee was elected

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the members for hosting a successful and peaceful event

Displeased South Africans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the president's remarks

MPUMALANGA - President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the ANC conference in Mpumalanga was historic and set the bar for other events in the province.

The three day long event was held peacefully and without any interruptions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was impressed by the standard that the ANC conference in Mpumalanga was held. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty

During the conference, Ramaphosa's ally, Mandla Ndlovu was named as chairperson, Speedy Mashilo as deputy chairperson and Vusi Chirwa will take on the position of secretary with Lindiwe Ntshalintshali as his Deputy, according to SABC News.

Mandla Msibi, who faces murder charges, was also elected as treasurer.

The president said during his closing comments that the conference was held at ‘the gold standard’. He added that events of his nature should be violence-free with no manipulation or corruption, Eyewitness News reported.

He congratulated members of the ANC who are improving the lives of South Africans.

South Africans react to the ANC conference

@parthurleonard commented:

“When the golden standard is and praise is given by the President just because a conference took place without violence, you know the levels to which his party has sunk.”

@fazmal_nao posted:

“Bugger, but their standards are low.”

@FaredaVandeKaap shared:

“Unbelievable: An ANC 'leader' facing murder charges wins a party position in Mpumalanga! I suppose that, even if he's found guilty, his supporters will say that he was a gentle guy, not a brute, won't do it again and should therefore remain in his position! They'll find a way.”

Ace Magashule warns of witch hunt ahead of ANC elective conference

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule believes that the court case against Bathabile Dlamini, the president ANC Women's League (ANCWL) is an example of what is to come ahead of the ANC elective conference.

He warned that more ANC members would be arrested ahead of the conference to alter the outcome of the decision taken.

Magashule said that he had a list of all those that the government wanted to arrest and that they do not have any evidence against them according to News24. He added that the case against Dlamini was a move to position someone else as leader of the ANC Women's League ahead of the ANC's national conference which is scheduled to be held in December 2022.

