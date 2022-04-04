A Gauteng woman was shot after her criminals tried to hijack her car over the weekend in Cullinan

The woman was in such a severe condition that Emer-G-Med paramedics had to airlift the woman to a hospital

The South African Police Service has identified Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng as a new hotspot for hijackings

CULLINAN - A Gauteng woman narrowly escaped with her life after she was shot during a botched hijacking on Saturday, 2 April in Cullinan.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, the woman was shot at around 9pm and when the paramedics arrived on the scene, they found her in critical condition.

The paramedics then made the decision to airlift the woman to a hospital with the assistance of a Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a facility where she was given intensive care. According to TimesLIVE, the South African Police Service is now investigating the incident.

SAPS flags new hijacking spot in Gauteng

SAPS has identified Bronkhorstspruit as a hotspot for attempted hijackings and vehicle robberies in the past few days. The South African reports that the town which is just on the border of the Mpumalanga province has many opportunistic criminals who have attempted to take advantage of unsuspecting people.

The police have now warned motorists who happen to use the N4-off ramp for Masanda to be extra careful in this area. They have also called on hitchhikers to also take caution because criminals have been robbing people who are attempting to catch a lift of their belongings.

The police are calling on victims of robberies and attempted hijackings in Bronkhorspruit to report all criminal activity.

