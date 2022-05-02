A tragic bus accident left more than 70 people injured in the early hours of Monday morning on the N2 near Ballito

The occupants of the bus are said to have been wedding guests from Umzimkhulu and heading to Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal

KZN residents that are familiar with the road have expressed how dangerous it is to drive on the road and called on officials to do more

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BALLITO - What was supposed to be a happy occasion turned tragic after a bus carrying over 70 wedding guests overturned in the early hours of Monday morning, 2 May on the N2 near Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

The bus was travelling from Umzimkhulu to Nongoma when it knocked into a concrete barrier before overturning, leaving at least 75 people injured.

A tragic bus accident has left more than 70 wedding guests injured in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

According to The Witness, one person was partially trapped under the bus and was said to be in critical condition when rescued after being rescued by the paramedics. Officials had to use the jaws of life to rescue the woman.

A total of seven people were in a critical condition as a result of the accident while two others were seriously injured, according to TimesLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The accident scene was responded to by ALS Paramedics Medical Services, IPSS Medical Rescue, Taurus EMS Medics, EMRS, KDM Fire, the local road traffic infringement, and police.

A triage system was rapidly established, and additional ambulances and advanced life care paramedics were sent to the scene. All of the injured people were stabilised at the site before being taken to nearby hospitals.

South Africans speak about the dangers of driving on the N2

Herashni Singh said:

"Speedy recovery to the injured. Blessings upon the medical teams Never-ending nightmare on that stretch of the N2 "

Amanda Johannes Thango Amanda said:

"These barriers need to be painted reflective with clear colours."

Calvin Nhlanhla Zingelwayo said:

"Multiple accidents now have been reported on that routes people should drive cautiously and obey those warning signs on the road."

Lee Perumal said:

"Four accidents in the same place in the last 2 nights. All hit the barriers."

Nonhlanhla Gazu said:

"I've always thought about how people who are not from around here drive there at night. I mean it needs special attention when coming, the lanes change all of a sudden hope the bridge is sorted out quickly."

Driver survives taxi collision that killed 19, victims were family members coming from wedding anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that on Saturday night (26 February), a minibus taxi and a truck had a head-on collision between Schweizer Reneke and Bloemhof in the North West, which had fatal consequences.

The minibus taxi contained 22 passengers, 19 of whom died in the accident. This includes the driver and two of his friends. 17 of those who died were family members travelling from a wedding anniversary party.

Three people who were in the minibus taxi sustained serious injuries and are being treated in a local hospital. However, the driver of the truck survived the ordeal, News24 reports.

Source: Briefly News