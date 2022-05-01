President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon a Cosatu rally when things began to turn violent and angry workers stormed the stage

Ramaphosa was attempting to calm down the angry mineworkers and told them that he had heard their demands

The workers are demanding a R1 000 annual increase, however, Sibanye Stillwater has made a counteroffer of R850 which they are not satisfied with

RUSTENBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to flee from a Cosatu rally on Worker's Day as angry workers tried to force their way onto the stage.

The president and other delegates were hurried out of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium after workers rose out of their seats and pushed past the hapless police officers who were powerless to stop them.

Cosatu workers stormed the stage at a rally, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to flee. Photo credit: @_cosatu

Workers at the Sibanye Stillwater's gold mines were demanding an annual R1 000 increase each year. The mine was unable to meet that demand but came back with a revised offer of R800 and a R50 increase in living allowance according to News24.

Jacaranda FM reported that workers were chanting "he must leave" and "we want our money" while Ramaphosa attempted to address the event.

Chaos began to ensue when protesting mineworkers arrived at the stadium. The event had bee delayed by five hours due to a low turnout.

Despite attempts to reassure the crowd, the workers would have none of it. When it became clear that the situation was spiralling out of control, Ramaphosa was whisked away.

