The case against the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee has been postponed to Thursday 9 June

The accused face several charges, including kidnapping and murder, and more investigations are underway

The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court has also instructed the three accused to receive medical attention

NELSPRUIT - The three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee abandoned their bail application on Monday 9 May. The case has been postponed to Thursday 9 June.

The accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala, face several charges and were named on Twitter by the Economic Freedom Fighters. The charges include conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, rape, murder, possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice, according to the EFF.

More investigations into the case are underway. The court also instructed the accused to receive medical attention, eNCA reports. Members of the EFF rallied outside the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court earlier to ensure the suspects are denied bail.

Gardee was the daughter of former EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee and her murder is said to be politically related.

The members who were mostly women sang struggle songs and said they no longer feel safe in the country, according to SABC News.

South Africans appalled

Social media was abuzz with activity following the accused abandoning their bail application:

@K2020VK said:

“Did they already get the beating?”

@Elka_Lu wrote:

“They are going to drag this case.”

@thapelokokobane posted:

“They must bring them to us to teach them a lesson.”

@Fikas78 commented:

“Big revelations are coming.”

@DamonsKelly added”

“Shocking! We must fight these ills in our society.”

