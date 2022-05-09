The ANC in Mpumalanga says one of the suspects in Hillary Gardee's murder is an employee of the political organisation

The party says the arrest of the staff member was confirmed over the weekend and they plan to take disciplinary measures

South Africans are wondering what the motive behind the murder of the 28-year-old woman could be

MBOMBELA - The African National Congress in Mpumalanga has confirmed that one of the men that have been arrested in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee is employed by the party in the province.

Gardee was the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighter former secretary-general Goldrich Gardee and her body was found last week Tuesday a few days after she had gone missing at a shopping mall in Mbombela.

One suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case has been confirmed to be an employee of the ANC in Mpumalanga. Images: @advBarryRoux/TwitterWaldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on NewzroomAfrika, ANC chief whip in Mpumalanga, Fidel Mlombo stated that one of the men expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, 9 May is in fact an employee in his office.

"Yes, it is true that one of the suspects who will appear in court today for a bail hearing is an employee of the office of the chief whip in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature," said Mlombo.

Mlombo stated they were informed early Saturday morning that the staff member was arrested. The office of the chief whip then launched its own investigation to determine the validity of the news about his arrest. Mlombo stated that the suspect did call him and confirmed his arrest.

The Chief Whip says the ANC has started the internal process against the individual as he is facing serious criminal allegations. The ANC wants to hold a hearing with the staff member to determine the course of action in terms of disciplinary actions.

EFF welcome the arrest of three suspects in Hillary Gardee's murder

The EFF has been supporting the Gardee family since she went missing and the party says they have welcomed the arrests of the suspects and will continue to allow the police to do their job, reports TimesLIVE.

The party also stated they would also help the police by providing them with resources that will help them enhance their investigations.

South Africans react to an ANC member being arrested for Hillary Gardee's murder

@MatlipaGP said:

"I wish all South Africans were Gardees. Everything about them would be prioritized and treated like the citizens in a true sense. Rest in peace young lady."

@ImVeeMk said:

"What was the motive for the murder?"

@BlackCock2022 said:

"Destabilize the EFF, confuse them by killing their kids. ANC is home of criminals."

@CliffSmith3 said:

"Yawn... ANC cadre out and about murdering people... come on people.... they murder each other all the time.... why are we even pretending to be shocked?"

