African National Congress National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe said during a meeting that the party is under siege

He told members that the party could lose leadership of the Free State province in the next election

Mantashe told attendees of the Welkom meeting that people should be aware of the harm that is inflicted by factionalism

FREE STATE - National Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) Gwede Mantashe believes that the ruling party is under siege.

He addressed members of the party at a meeting in Welkom, Free State and said urgent measures are needed to improve declining membership numbers.

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe claims the party is under siege due to factionalism. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Mantashe cautioned party members that the ANC could lose leadership of the province in the next election. Members of the ANC have approached the courts over the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) that took leadership in Free State, according to SABC News.

Mantashe said the party will launch the province and it would not go to the national conference as an IPC. It will go there as a province that has been launched with a proper Provincial Elective Committee. He added that factionalism should not be wished away but political work should be done. Mantashe said people must appreciate the harm that is inflicted by factionalism.

Earlier, the energy minister called out the ruling party for its “out-of-touch” approach to issues related to the running of the country. During his address to the conference in East London, Mantashe said if members of the party are not united, the slightest chance of rebuilding and renewing the ANC will disappear, BusinessLIVE reported.

SA weighs in

South Africans believe that the country is under siege by the ruling party:

Namanyane Lucas said:

“How peculiar is it to normalise thuggery, corruption and theft! They can't even point it out because everyone wants to do it while trying to tell others not to do it. Unfortunately, are all soldiers in their pension days with not will to stop it. Sink with the ship? Unfortunately, it's sinking.”

Zakhele Petse wrote:

“It is true the country is under siege of corruption from the ANC and that is why you will hear its leaders say they account to the ANC, not the country. They respect ANC more than the laws of the country. South Africa, they must wake up!”

Nosipho Hams commented:

“Because the organisation is being led by the factionalist, Ramaphosa prioritises fighting the other faction in the ANC instead of fighting the social ills the country is facing.”

Wilbert Mogale stated:

“Public funds are under siege...the country is under siege...our borders are under siege. In short, everything is under siege.”

Azwifarwi Given Mbambadzeni posted:

“The ANC is under siege because it's run by old men and old women who don't want to step aside and give young blood to run the institution.”

Leonard Hein added:

“The problem with the ANC is that they always protect corrupt people. They not protecting the organisation.”

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe defends President Cyril Ramaphosa, says he is a victim of a crime

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa is being asked to step aside for being a victim of a crime, according to African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe. A criminal complaint was opened against Ramaphosa that accuses him of allegedly covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Mantashe said the ANC believes the President should remain in position until investigations into the farm theft are concluded. The ANC chairperson questioned how can money that was stolen be taxed, in reference to the SA Revenue Service investigating the matter.

