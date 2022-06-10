Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were removed from Parliament for being disruptive on Friday 10 June

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver his response to the budget vote debate, but it was delayed by the commotion

An EFF MP said Ramaphosa shouldn't be allowed to address the National Assembly, and that members of the sitting are making the "same mistakes" as with former president Jacob Zuma

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were removed from Parliament when they attempted to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from addressing the National Assembly on Friday 10 June.

Ramaphosa was due to deliver his response to the budget vote debate, however, it was delayed by the commotion caused by the political party.

Members of the EFF were removed from Parliament for causing a disruption. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula suspended proceedings shortly after requesting EFF members of Parliament to be removed, eNCA reported. EFF MP Sinawo Tambo said the National Assembly should not be addressed by Ramaphosa considering the recent theft revelations, and that members are making the "same mistakes" as they did under former president Jacob Zuma.

Mapisa-Nqakula warned the EFF that she would not allow the sitting to be disrupted. Female members of the party claimed they were manhandled by security officials. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says they have opened a case against Mapisa-Nqakula and the security officials for assaulting MPs, News24 reported.

SA reacts to the commotion

Social media users were left disturbed over the commotion in Parliament, brought about by members of the EFF:

Simpson Maanda said:

“The protection services like playing with these hooligans. I think CR must now deploy dictator tactics like Museveni in Uganda, these people must be moered hard.”

Norman Bassett wrote:

“I have a good laugh every time they address someone as honourable, our members of Parliament are anything but honourable.”

Jakata P Tsokota commented:

“EFF must continue to do that, failure to do that you'll be creating another Zimbabwe .... Leaders must be subjected to scrutiny... I'm very proud of you EFF.”

Matimba Yethea Maheso posted:

“The problem is that the chair when EFF members raise orders she interrupts them before they are done but when it's the majority she doesn't. She fails to run a house because she doing exactly what EFF members want.”

Solly Palare stated:

“It's not a new thing, we saw this during Zuma's era.”

Thabo Matsoso added:

“To be honest we are far from democracy and freedom. Maybe we will be free in our graves.”

EFF presser: EFF calls for Ramaphosa to step down immediately, says farm robbery evidence will be tampered with

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa will not face the wrath of the law, which will work in his favour, claims Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena.

The pair believes that Ramaphosa may not be held accountable for the alleged cover-up of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020. Mokoena claimed that the police minister and the National Prosecuting Authority will protect Ramaphosa.

