Anti-apartheid activist Reverend Frank Chikane said the sooner the Guptas are brought back to South Africa the better

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested by Dubai Police in co-ordination with authorities in South Africa following an Interpol notice

Earlier, Briefly News reported the brothers have been implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - Following the arrest of two Gupta brothers, anti-apartheid activist and member of African National Congress Reverend Frank Chikane weighed in on the situation.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai for being in connection with corruption and allegedly having an influence over ministerial appointments with former president Jacob Zuma.

An anti-apartheid activist weighed in on the arrest of the Gupta brothers. Image: Alexander Joe/AFP & Deaan Vivier/Beeld

During an interview with SABC News, Chikane said the sooner the Guptas are brought back to South Africa the better it is for the country.

“The wheel of the law moves away very slowly for us as ordinary citizens. I mean we went to protest like it is more than a year ago when I went to the Arab emirates embassy in Pretoria to go and protest and say please bring back the Guptas,” he said.

The Gupta arrest came after Interpol issued a red notice and the Dubai Police force coordinated with the authorities in South Africa regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures, according to eNCA.

SA weighs in on Gupta arrest

Social media users believe that the Gupta arrest is the start of major uncovering in the country:

Thabo Wa Magoboshe Makola said:

“Too early to celebrate, the Guptas won’t give their freedom easily. they will use their money to fight so hard. We must expect more drama.”

King Takalani posted:

“Kindly please drop off them in my township! We would like them to narrate a story about how was Dubai! You will find them the following well and sound.”

Manqoba Shange commented:

“I want to hear them singing a song that we have been waiting for as a country and implicate all who are involved. Step aside rule will be in waiting.”

Jabulane Semelane added:

“People of South Africa you said all who took part in the Gupta's corruption of state capture must face the music, so let them come.”

State Capture accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh nabbed in Dubai following Interpol's Red Notice

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been reportedly apprehended in Dubai, United State of Emirates. According to reports, the brothers were arrested over the weekend on 4 June.

The brothers have been implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and fled South Africa after their illegal dealings with the government were revealed.

Source: Briefly News