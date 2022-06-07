Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been finally arrested over the weekend after running away from the charges levelled against them

The brothers have been fingered in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry for fraud with government departments

South Africans have weighed in on the arrest and some people find it suspicious that they were arrested in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm robbery scandal

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DUBAI - Fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been reportedly apprehended in Dubai, United State of Emirates. According to reports, the brothers were arrested over the weekend on 4 June.

The brothers have been implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and fled South Africa after their illegal dealings with the government were revealed.

Gupta brothers nabbed in Dubai, no sign of extradition, State Capture, fraud charges

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has stated that it has received information from the UAE law enforcement authorities about the arrests of the brothers, according to TimesLIVE.

Part of the statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and SA on the way forward are ongoing. The SA government will continue to co-operate with the UAE.”

With the help of Interpol, a red notice on the Gupta brothers was issued in February this year. The brothers are being accused of procurement fraud that took place between the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investment 204, a company owned and controlled by Gupta ally Iqbal Sharma.

The fraud took place between November 2011 and April 2012 and R24.9 million was lawfully awarded to Nulane.

According to News24, there is currently no indication when the Gupta brothers will be extradited to South Africa to face the charges levelled against them.

South Africans react

While some South Africans are happy with the arrest of the Gupta brothers, some people believe that it is all ploy to distract the masses from the robbery that took place at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in February 2020.

Here are some comments below:

@Eusebius said:

"The arrests of the Gupta brothers is great news. It will however at best be a long while before they face a South African court. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has many questions to answer about his farm. We can multitask. There are enough hours in the day. Focus on all."

@jaybo_1 said:

"The "authorities" have always known where the Gupta brothers are, they're only arresting them now to divert attention away from Ramaphosa."

@SuperiorZulu said:

"So all it took was for Cyril Ramaphosa's untaxed R1.2 Billion from Phalaphala Farm to be exposed then the UAE would've balls to claim the arrest of the Gupta brothers."

Interpol puts controversial Gupta brothers on red list, South Africans react

Briefly News previously reported that following the news that Interpol has placed the controversial Gupta brothers on a red flag notice, the South African social media community has now responded.

According to the Investigating Directorate, the efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to South Africa to face a number of charges have intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

Media reports surfaced that the red notices are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution and are issued to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

Source: Briefly News