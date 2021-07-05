Interpol Puts Controversial Gupta Brothers on Red List, South Africans React

South Africans have shared their reactions to the news that Interpol has placed the Gupta brothers on a red flag notice

This means the controversial Gupta brothers are now under global scrutiny as they remain wanted in Mzansi on a number of corruption-related charges

Briefly News looks at the reactions from many people on social media who have welcomed the news and shown interest in the development

Following the news that Interpol has placed the controversial Gupta brothers on a red flag notice, the South African social media community has now responded.

According to the Investigating Directorate, the efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to South Africa to face a number of charges have intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

Media reports surfaced that the red notices are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution and are issued to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

Mzansi citizens have shared their thoughts on the developments and many are welcoming the news, especially on Facebook.

Many South African citizens are now sharing their views after the Gupta brothers were put on a red zone notice by Interpol. Image: @AtulGupta/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Gareth Dart said:

“We couldn't even bring these guys before a South African court. The money is long gone..”

@Robby Pillay said:

“All those billions stolen shows in their chins.”

@Ndlunkulu Pameller said:

“I don't think they still look like that. They back in South Africa laba looking like a white man in different names.”

@Anthony Goodwin said:

“Look for them in Nkandla fire pool..”

@pappa papa said:

“Their faces tell me that they're thieves nxaaa.”

@Mark Wade said:

“The ANC has had years to have the Guptas extradited to stand trial, but made little effort. They're ANC friends and benefactors ....”

@Ray Booysen said:

“Two great things happened to president Mbeki some other day, first thing he met the Guptas.”

@RN Baxter said:

“Unfortunately, they have money to use.”

