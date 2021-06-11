Gupta Family Extradition is Going Ahead, Earliest Date Finally Released

- South Africa might be finally getting some justice as the Guptas are set to be extradited back to the country to face trial

- An agreement has been made between SA and the UAE that has allowed both countries to punish criminals who are corrupt

- The Gupta family has been hiding out in Dubai since their shenanigans in South Africa and justice may be served in the future

South Africa is making huge strides in its efforts to bring the Guptas back to the country so that they can face punishment for their participation in the nefarious practice of State Capture.

The architects of the corrupt government network have been hiding out in Dubai, UAE, for the past few years but thanks to a recently-passed deal, they may be deported shortly.

Both South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have an agreement in place that allows both countries to process criminals who committed their crimes in one country and then moved to the other, according to a report by The South African.

The Guptas chose to leave to Dubai but they had no idea that the international justice wheels were in motion. This agreement has been 10 years in the making, according to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

According to Daily Maverick, diplomatic niceties and political considerations between the countries may greatly affect the ultimate decision to extradite the Guptas to South Africa, which will be made by politicians rather than judges.

The Guptas are expected to be returned to Mzansi as soon as next month, on Saturday, 10 July.

