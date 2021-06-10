Malema claims Brian Shivambu is innocent despite R4.5 million VBS debt

- EFF leader Julius Malema has said that just because Brian Shivambu is prepared to pay back R4.5 million to VBS Mutual Bank does not mean he is guilty

- Speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg, Malema defended Shivambu and said that his determination to pay the money back is a compromise and not an admission of guilt

- Earlier it had emerged that Shivambu had reportedly signed a contract to reimburse R4.5 million that he allegedly received from the VBS Heist

EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant that just because Brian Shivambum, the brother of Floyd Shivambu, has promised to pay back R4.5 million to VBS Mutual Bank does not make him guilty.

Malema said that his readiness to pay back the money was a compromise and not a confession of guilt.

He spoke at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday according to The Citizen.

“Once you call it a compromise, it doesn’t mean there is any guilty party. You just want to get rid of this thing,” he said.

"It doesn’t mean you admit liability but for the sake of progress, let’s do it and move on. This country is where it is because there was a compromise..."

That’s what compromise means. It doesn’t mean Brian Shivambu admits some guilt.”

Brian Shivambu wants to pay back the money

Brian Shivambu of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly signed a contract to reimburse R4.5 million that he allegedly received from the VBS Heist.

A WhatsApp conversation between former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi and former VBS treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane tends to suggest a strong correlation between Matodzi and EFF leaders Julius Malema as well as Floyd Shivambu.

According to News24 ,Vele Investments previously operated as a majority shareholder in VBS Mutual Bank. Vele and VBS executives allegedly stole over R1.5 billion from the bank's depositors.

EWN reported that an acknowledgement of debt contract signed shows that Shivambu signed the agreement in March last year, acknowledging that he was the beneficiary of millions of rands for no specific reason.

EFF wants school shut with immediate effect

EFF leader Julius Malema has given the department of education just seven days to shut schools or the political party has threatened or force the schools to shut.

"The EFF calls for the schools to close with immediate effect.

We give the Minister of education 7 days to close schools, failing which, the EFF will be left with no choice but to close the schools. "

Malema warned that the coronavirus is a threat to schoolchildren and wants the government to act before it is too late.

