Julius Malema is giving the Department of education just seven days to shut schools across the country

The EFF is threatening to shut schools by force if the government does not accede to its demands

Malema has said that the virus posed a threat to children and that the government must act swiftly and shut schools before it is too late

EFF leader Julius Malema has given the department of education just seven days to shut schools or the political party has threatened or force the schools to shut.

Julius Malema is not giving the government a lot of time to close the schools or force mass action from the EFF.

"The EFF calls for the schools to close with immediate effect.

We give the Minister of education 7 days to close schools, failing which, the EFF will be left with no choice but to close the schools. "

Malema warned that the coronavirus is a threat to schoolchildren and wants the government to act before it is too late.

Reaction from social media

@AdvoBarryRoux:

"Julius Malema: We give the minister 7 days to close schools, failure to do that we will close the schools ourselves as the EFF. We can't risk losing our kids. #EFFPresser"

@ViviMpikashe:

"What's it with malema & closing of the schools? He summons his storm troopers in thousands during the high Covid-19 infection rate but now... Injani an?"

@_80kang:

"Malema's right. They kinda do need to close schools man. All my siblings have had cases at their schools."

"There is no reason to force contact learning because already there are rising infections amongst young people and children, which are disrupting schools. "

Covid-19 latest update

In the last 24 hours, South Africa has documented 8 881 new Covid-19 cases, the greatest number of new daily infections since 23 January, when more than 12 000 were recorded.

According to data supplied by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng is the epicentre of new infections, accounting for 58% of cases reported in the previous day.

“The increased number of tests and cases, and increased positivity, are all evidence of the predicted third surge in Covid-19 cases," said the NICD, according to TimesLIVE.

The angry leader

The EFF's Julius Malema recently headed online to share his frustrations about the current troubles South Africa is facing - and there sure are many. In his tweet, he points out that the country has electricity issues, vaccine issues, poverty issues and even corruption issues.

Pointing fingers

"There is nothing as dishonest as blaming “all politicians" or all "political parties” for problems created by ANC & its politicians! FACT: Electricity crisis, unemployment, poverty, vaccine crisis & corruption are created by ANC in government! Don’t shield ANC from accountability!"

