Guptas: UAE and SA Sign Extradition Treaty to Bring Controversial Family to Book

- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is working with South Africa to assist local authorities in bringing the Guptas back to the country

- Bringing the Guptas back to South Africa will allow them to be prosecuted for their alleged involvement in State Capture, according to various reports

- Mahash Alhameli, the UAE's ambassador, released a statement on Wednesday, 9 June in which he spoke about the agreement between the UAE and SA

The extradition arrangement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa will aid the local authorities in guaranteeing the Guptas are prosecuted for their alleged involvement in State Capture.

The UAE’s ambassador Mahash Alhameli issued a statement on Wednesday, 9 June, emphasising that the agreements indicate a prime factor in developing judicial and legal cooperation with South Africa.

The agreements relating to the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and Extradition between South Africa and the UAE was signed in 2018. This was done prior to ratification by both countries this year.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be scheduling a picket at the UAE embassy in Pretoria tomorrow.

According to SABC News, Neeshan Bolton the Executive Director at the foundation said that the extradition agreement was designed to aid in the prevention of crime on account of mutual respect for the sovereignty of both countries, strengthening cooperation in tackling major crimes, including organised crime, and ensuring that criminals were not denied justice.

National Prosecuting Authority

Following reports by IOL, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had confirmed that it had requested Interpol to aid with arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta, together with their wives. Additionally Gupta family associate, Iqbal Sharma, had his bail rejected by the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Gupta Associates

Previously, Briefly News took a look at three reasons that led to Iqbal Sharma's bail being denied when he appeared in court on Tuesday. Check out the reasons below:

1. NPA provided the court with sufficient evidence

Magistrate Estelle de Lange ruled that the State provided sufficient reasons why Sharma should not be released on bail pending a trial. Sharma will remain behind bars until the case returns to court in July.

2. False passports

De Lange said that even though the troubled businessman, through his lawyers, told the court he was willing to hand over all his passports and travel documents, "false passports is a reality in South Africa".

3. R265 million in UAE

State Prosecutor Peter Serunye submitted that Sharma failed to disclose R265 million he held in his United Arab Emirates' business account. The prosecutor said that if Sharma was released on bail, he had enough money and assets abroad that could "last him a lifetime", according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za