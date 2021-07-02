A woman seemingly feeling envious has shared a video clip of men playing street football and has noted the fact that men are having fun without the ladies

The video was posted by @ChampionsLeague on social media and has mostly attracted hilarious responses from men

Briefly News has also been attracted to the funny clip of men flocking to the street to cheer their counterparts as they display their soccer skills

It seems men are being noticed when they are having fun without women and that comes from a post shared by one South African social media user. The woman has shared a Twitter post of many guys playing a soccer game in the street.

In the caption, one can say the woman would like to join the guys as she specifically notices that the guys are having a lot of fun without the opposite gender. Although the clip has attracted more than 1 000 likes and 510 retweets, the responses are mostly coming from the guys and not the sisters.

The post reads:

@_Bongani Said:

“I used to do to other kids, what a Chiefs player did to another Chiefs player there...”

@Mabealebo1 said:

“No the other player borrowed Chiefs jersey. I searched and located him in Orlando Pirates.”

@Hawt_Papii said:

“On behalf of the other gender I confirm this to be nothing but the truth.”

@Motshwarimang said:

“What I like about football is that after the game the guy you humiliated will come to you and shake your hand. I miss those days.”

@K_Zaraki said:

“Yazi it doesn't take much to make us happy.”

@KayB_14 said:

“I happiness eku street soccer bafwethu. You even forget your age."

@Mpho0420 said:

“That happiness make us even forget to go home for lunch.”

@SikhosanaSA said:

“Ngathi singahlala sodwa.”

@MarvinH_96 said:

“You disturb us.”

