“100% African”: Mzansi Reacts to Video of Kids Playing 'Formula 1' Car Game

A video of South African children playing car racing games has caught the attention of many social media users

In the funny video, the commentator’s creativity also comes to the fore as the children are rushing to make it to the finish line in their cars

Posted by @AdvoBarryRoux, many of his followers seem to relate to the clip and some assert that Africans will always be creative

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Children can be creative and this has come to the attention of social media users who are reacting to a video clip of a Mzansi Formula 1 racing game. The kids are seen playing in a dusty area as they race with their homemade cars.

Posted on social media by the one and only @AdvoBarryRoux, the tightly-contested race has a very talented commentator who is heard shouting names of racing stars such as Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen.

Many in the online community seem to relate to the game and some jokingly believe the famous racing sport started in Africa.

Mzansi is reacting to a video of kids playing a car racing game similar to Formula 1. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Bothwells said:

“I can relate hahaha.”

@Luccabee said:

“Never undermine those young men's skills, not easy to do that otherwise you will bleed in a second with knees injuries and everywhere but they're the best in their tough games.”

@JaydeerSA said:

“And am Sébastien, the first one to win this competition in 1875.”

@Mabrukoo said:

“I just love it when kids come together to play and have fun.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@TradingVuza said:

“100 % proud African... it begins la ekhaya.”

Children display great football skills without allowing the ball to touch the ground, video goes viral

In a story related to children, Briefly News reported that a video shared on LinkedIn has shown just how fun childhood is as some kids displayed coordinated football skills.

In the very short clip posted by Stephen Angbulu, some young boys pass a football to each other using only their heads.

What amazed most people was that the ball never had any contact with the ground. Theirs brings to memory the popular Shaolin Soccer movie. In about 20 seconds, and after the ball had touched about six heads, the kid close to a plastic bucket used as a goal post creatively 'netted' the ball.

After he did that, the rest erupted in wild jubilation at the master performance they all pulled off.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za