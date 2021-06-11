Children having great fun as they made creative passes in the air using their heads as contacts have been praised online

A viral video capturing their creative performance stirred reactions as people said they exhibited teamwork

Immediately the ball got to where they wanted it, the children jumped in great excitement as if they just landed a goal in an international match

A video shared on has shown just how fun childhood is as some kids displayed a coordinated football skill.

In the very short clip posted by Stephen Angbulu, some young boys passed a football to each other using only their heads.

People said that children skilled in such a way should be supported to become professionals. Photo source: LinkedIn/Stephen Angbulu

Source: UGC

What amazed most people was that the ball never had any contact with the floor. Theirs brings to memory the popular Shaolin Soccer movie.

Kids just having fun

In about 20 seconds, and after the ball had touched about six heads, the kid close to a plastic bucket used as a goal post creatively 'netted' the ball.

After he did that, the rest erupted in wild jubilation at the master performance they all pulled off.

Watch the clip here.

They are a good team

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 9,000 views and tens of comments. Briefly Newscompiled some of the reactions below:

Obinna Eze said:

"If only parents and the society know how powerful people at that age are, catch them young. Flawless execution."

Trish Hamilton said:

"What struck me was the fact that none of these kids were racing to hit the ball ahead of another, to be the "star". They KNEW their goal was to get it into the bucket. True teamwork."

Davie Lameck said:

"These young guys are very inspirational and motivational. The power of teamwork demonstrated through sport and fun. I love this."

Rosemary Ohuonu said:

"Their synergy is highly commendable."

