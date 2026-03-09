South African media personality Inno Matijane's furniture brand is under fire again, and is trending for all the wrong reasons

This time, the former The Way Ngingakhona reality TV star is accused of failing to deliver furniture to a disgruntled customer

Musa Khawula came with receipts, and Mzansi did not hold back in their criticism towards Matijane's business

Inno Furn is under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons once again.

The furniture brand, which is owned by reality TV star Inno Matijane, has allegedly come under fire for failing to deliver furniture to a customer who paid in full.

Inno Matitjane under fire

According to controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, Matijane allegedly made the customer pay for delivery fees against the customer's wishes. The buyer allegedly paid R9450, including the fees. The client then said they had been trying to get a refund with no luck since September 2025.

"Inno Matijane continues to lie and defraud unsuspecting customers. A frustrated customer placed an order of furniture worth R8500 excluding delivery with Inno Matijane's Inno Furniture. From the 1st of September, 2025 said customer has had to endure Inno Matijane's endless excuses, regardless of the unsatisfied customer expressing that they would like a refund since he has clearly failed to deliver."

Khawula posted a screenshot of the alleged invoice posted by the customer.

Just recently, Inno Matijane was called out for not delivering a quality piece of furniture to a client, in a classic 'What I ordered vs what I got.'

Inno responds to controversy

In a statement, Matijane responded to the controversy, expressing his commitment to providing customers with quality furniture.

"As a business, our intention has always been to resolve client concerns directly, fairly, and professionally. In this instance, as soon as the client expressed dissatisfaction with the order, we acknowledged the concern and engaged the refund request process accordingly. This was already underway before the matter was taken to social media."

Mzansi reacts to latest Inno scandal

Below are some of the reactions:

@TheBlckGenius asked:

"Inno doesn't even make nice furniture for real. Why do people keep paying a lot to him?"

@msmonakhisi stated:

"Me, my trust issues wouldn't allow me to buy things of such money online."

@Melani_020 reacted:

"And when we don’t buy from them, we are named unsupportive people and staff."

@sirboring_26 asked:

"After those AI couches. I just knew he gonna continue scamming. How can you trust a man saved from his own thoughts of being a woman?"

@Amor_kotola warned:

"Taking people’s hard-earned money and not delivering is unacceptable. If you can’t fulfil orders, at least have the decency to refund people."

