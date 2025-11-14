Social media content creator Inno Matijane opened up about the trauma of having gender dysphoria

In a candid online post on 13 November 2025, the influencer spoke about his experience of feeling dissatisfied with how he looked and who he was, thinking that changing his appearance was what he needed

His long and candid reflection resonated with some, while his message left unanswered questions for the online community

Inno Matijane reflected on his transition journey and gender dysphoria. Images: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV personality Inno Matijane reflected on his retransition journey and the mental toll it took.

He opened up about his decision to transition, which was rooted in confusion, the internal pain of gender dysphoria, feeling unrecognised and believing that changing would be the key to ultimate freedom and peace.

"There was a time when I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognise the person looking back. Gender dysphoria is real. It is a pain that lives under your skin and makes every breath feel heavy. I thought if I changed everything, I would finally be free. I believed that peace was waiting on the other side."

Inno spoke about his experience with his transition, which was met with overwhelming support and some criticism from the online community.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, he revealed that after the initial support faded, the underlying sadness, emptiness, and depression remained. "I was left alone with the same sadness," indicating that the peace he had hoped for did not arrive.

"People said I did it for attention. They said I was confused. They judged my story without ever asking what it felt like to live inside my mind. They didn’t see the nights I prayed to wake up without pain. They didn’t see how badly I wanted to survive."

Inno Matijane said he thought transitioning would bring him inner peace, only for him to still feel empty and confused. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Having undergone a public detransition in 2024, the star of The Way Ngingakhona said that transitioning did not bring him happiness, only worry for the future as he started to regret the changes made to his body.

The experience showed him the importance of making peace with his body and showed compassion to those going through similar struggles. Now a born-again Christian, Inno said finding peace meant reconnecting with God and his faith.

Inno shared pictures from before and after his detransition—one of himself wearing a short dress and a wig, and another wearing a suit as the best man at his friend's wedding in July—and shared a powerful message of hope, stating that he's still alive and "not ashamed of his story," urging others who are hurting to seek help.

He received an outpouring of love and encouragement from the online community. However, there were others in the comment section who continued to question Inno's sexuality and labelled him an attention-seeker.

Read Inno Matijane's message below.

Social media reacts to Inno Matijane's post

Online users sent love and words of comfort and support to Inno.

reeitumetse_ said:

"All glory to God. Thank you for sharing your testimony with us."

mpandu.mcanco was proud:

"Having seen you from campus and to such an amazing change, it can only be God!! May the Lord sustain your faith, bruh. You are loved dearly. I pray for your journey to be joyous and fruitful."

_.tshiamo.s wrote:

"Proud of you! Modimo o moholo."

Online users debated over Inno Matijane's decision to detransition, expressing both support and criticism. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others criticised Inno, accusing him of being an attention-seeker.

Kennedyphungela said:

"Every time he notices that he's not relevant anymore, he’ll bring this up."

karen84859045 posted:

"It’s ok, Inno, we get it, you are no longer gay. It’s ok to change; it’s your life at the end of the day. You are repeating the same thing over and over, plus you are using this to promote your business."

KomodoKad wrote:

"You have serious mental health issues, and I agree with those who said you were doing it for attention."

Unathi Nkayi addresses purple profile picture backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Unathi Nkayi addressing the reason she does not have a purple profile picture on her social media pages.

Used to show support for the anti-GBVF campaign, Unathi was asked why she hadn't changed her online avatars, and her reason ignited a fierce debate online.

Source: Briefly News