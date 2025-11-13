Unathi Nkayi was asked why she had seemingly not taken part in the anti-gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) campaign

This comes after many South Africans changed their social media profile pictures to purple in solidarity with the victims

While some of her peers openly joined the movement ahead of the planned national shutdown, Unathi revealed why her profile picture remained unchanged

Unathi Nkayi defended herself for not making her social media profile picture purple.

South African radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi defended herself after an online user questioned her presumed lack of participation in the Women For Change campaign against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

On Monday, 10 November 2025, the former Idols SA judge posted a screenshot of a comment from an Instagram user, @just.lefentse, asking why she hadn't made her profile picture purple.

"Why isn't your profile picture purple?"

Unathi defended herself, essentially urging the user to focus on raising awareness for the campaign, rather than on judging the actions of allies.

"I've been watching the rise of the purple profile picture. I've heard many say YOU shouldn't go around asking people why their profiles are not purple. Please don't."

To help raise awareness of the scourge of GBVF, Women For Change launched a campaign, taking place on Friday, 21 November, to shut down the nation ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November.

As part of the campaign, people were encouraged to make their social media profile pictures purple to make the shutdown visible online.

Celebrities like Zakes Bantwini and J'Something have joined the movement online, with purple profile pictures, promoting the shutdown. Unathi said not changing her profile picture shouldn’t be seen as a lack of solidarity.

"As the 21st of November draws closer, I hope the focus is put on what’s important and the initial message intended, not to troll social media platforms asking us why we haven’t changed our profiles to purple."

She went on to reveal that she interviewed the organisers of the campaign on her new radio show, Your Drive.

Unathi Nkayi said not making her profile picture purple did not erase her support for the Women For Change anti-GBVF campaign.

The colour purple represents solidarity and visible support for the campaign against GBVF, serving as a distinct symbol for the movement and its call for a national shutdown.

On the day, women and members of the LGBTQI+ community across the country are urged to refrain from all paid and unpaid work in workplaces, universities, homes and communities to demonstrate the economic and social impact of their absence.

By collectively changing their profile pictures, South Africans are standing up against the scourge of violence against women and children, a visual reminder that women are tired of mourning, living in fear and demanding change.

See Unathi's comment below.

Unathi Nkayi's message gets Mzansi talking

Like Unathi, a number of her followers said not changing their profile pictures did not mean a lack of solidarity.

syne_b asked:

"Is this movement of the purple profile pictures group work? Why not just support a cause or movement and not force others to participate?"

iam_lebohangmtholo declared:

"I fully support the movement, but I am not changing my profile pic.

zinzy__that__nguni_girl reminded:

"Not having a purple profile pic doesn’t mean we (I am) are not supporting the movement!"

Fans defended Unathi Nkayi after she was called out for not changing her profile picture.

mfene_ntandoh wrote:

"I think people have lost the plot. Now it has become a thing of who doesn’t have the purple profile picture, especially celebrities."

verve_4_florals posted:

"I really think it should be a choice. Not putting a purple pp doesn't mean a person cares less.'

pridesworth7925 wrote:

"It doesn’t mean you are not supporting the movement. I personally feel it’s rude to be asked that question, no matter who you are."

