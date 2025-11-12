Netflix's Bad Influencer series has become one of the streaming giant's most-watched shows globally

Just over a week after its premiere, the crime drama made it to the top three of the trends list not just on the streaming platform, but also on social media

Fans gave the cast a round of applause for their incredible performance despite the initial lacklustre reviews

Netflix's ‘Bad Influencer’ became one of the platform's most-watched shows. Images: netflixsa

Source: Instagram

The newly released Bad Influencer has earned its place on Netflix's most-watched list just days after its premiere.

The now-popular series, which stars Jo-Anne Reyneke, Cindy Mahlangu, and former Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, is currently sitting on the number three spot of the streaming giant's Global Top 10 Shows list, behind the fourth season of The Witcher (1) and the second season of Nobody Wants This (2)

Netflix's TUDUM platform, which offers exclusive news on popular shows, reveals that in its first week, Bad Influencer had been watched four million times.

On the South African list, the crime drama is currently the most-watched, and despite a slow initial response, it is clear that many South Africans have taken a liking to its gripping and relatable storyline.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

‘Bad Influencer’ is number three on Netflix’s Most-Watched global list with four million streams in its first week. Image: netflixsa

Source: Instagram

It follows the life of a single mother (played by Jo-Anne Reyneke), who counterfeits luxury bags and teams up with Cindy Mahlangu, a "self-obsessed" influencer, to sell them and "scrape her way out of debt."

It's a blend of crime and social commentary on the influencer culture, which thrives on a fast-paced, often dangerous lifestyle fueled by clicks and high financial stakes.

Season one of Bad Influencer received tens across the board from the South African audience, naming it one of the best shows currently out right now.

Watch the Bad Influencer trailer below.

Social media raves over Bad Influencer

The South African online community gave the show and its incredible cast a standing ovation. Read some of their comments below.

Lorato_Xaba wrote:

"The best right now. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The cast is fantastic!"

Tatenda_98 critiqued:

"It was so good! The story was a bit rushed, but a solid 9/10. I’m so proud of the SA film industry."

thatAvocadhoe praised Jo-Anne Reyneke:

"This show is tew good! Jo-anne’s acting is top tier!"

lexwvr said:

"This show wound up being SO good!!! It was a slow beginning for me, but I was literally screaming at my TV by the last episode."

‘Bad Influencer’ earned widespread praise from the South African audience. Image: netflixsa

Source: Instagram

thegifts_of_joy threw shade:

"And people said this was trash? Wow."

LadyBsway posted:

"I'm still watching it, and I like it. 10/10, Pinky is a case!"

This_Kate added:

"Don’t know what the hate is about. This was a nice, easy watch."

KgarebeKuye commented:

"Makes sense. I didn’t leave my seat.'

Musa Khawula reacts to Mich Mazibuko on Bad Influencer

Meanwhile, Briefly News revealed that not everyone was happy with the show's cast.

Musa Khawula shared his unfiltered thoughts on Mich Mazibuko's character in Bad Influencer, which was meant to portray him.

The controversial gossipmonger commented on the former Big Brother Mzansi star's performance and gave Netflix some constructive criticism.

Source: Briefly News