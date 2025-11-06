Anele Mdoda praised Bad Influencer for its strong character development and captivating storytelling

The popular media personality commended the chemistry between the show’s leading actors

Fans agreed with Mdoda, calling the show one of the best local productions currently streaming

Anele Mdoda hailed Nexflix show 'Bad Influencer', commending chemistry between lead actors. Image: zintathu. Source: Instagram

South African media personality Anele Mdoda has once again shown her love for local television, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to rave about the hit series Bad Influencer. Known for her bold opinions and sharp commentary, Mdoda could not help but praise the show’s cast, storyline, and overall execution, leaving fans of the series buzzing with excitement.

In her post, Anele wrote:

“Bad Influencer is a good show. BK’s character development is [at its] peak! Pinky as well. Such great chemistry between the two leads. Brilliant premise as well. Believable. Bonke.”

Netflix's Bad Influencer has continued to be a hit show in South African since its launch in October 2025, maintaining talkability on social media. Mdoda's full post is below:

Mdoda, who got into a heated exchange with Helen Zille in September, commended the acting on the show saying that it was "believable."

Fans weigh in on the show

Mdoda's tweet quickly gained traction, with fans echoing her sentiments and applauding her for giving local productions the recognition they deserve. Many viewers agreed that Bad Influencer has raised the bar for South African drama, citing its realistic storyline, dynamic performances, and authentic portrayal of social media culture.

@g_baks tagged Netflix South Africa commenting:

"Thanks @NetflixSA for quality local content. Keep it coming."

Another user, @ngcemuz, wrote:

"The cast is great. I was so impressed."

@MashengeOffline commended the acting skills of BK, played by Jo-Anne Reyneke, writing:

"Four years ago, BK was not a good actress. In fact, you [could see] she was just blending in but now? OMG! Brilliant actress! The improvement is amazing."

The same user commented on the acting skills of Pinky, played by Cindy Mahlangu, opining:

"Cindy, on the other hand, is not improving much. I still feel like she is acting. [There's] still room for improvement... Overall, the show was good!"

@PhakamaMenyo commented on the role of Naomi, played by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, saying:

"Zozi was a little too good at that role."

Anele Mdoda sparked online conversation about Netflix show 'Bad Influencer'. Image: Anele Mdoda. Source: Instagram

Inside South Africa's hit series Bad Influencer

Bad Influencer is a gripping South African drama series that delves into the glamorous yet chaotic world of social media fame. The show follows the lives of influencers navigating love, betrayal, and the pressures of online validation while revealing the darker side of digital celebrity culture.

With its strong performances, sharp writing, and relatable themes, Bad Influencer has captured audiences across the country. Its mix of drama, humour, and realism makes it a standout local production that both entertains and sparks conversation about the true cost of clout.

Naomi's hairstyle dragged

While social media praised the role of Naomi on the show, the character's hairstyle became a controversial topic of conversation. Briefly News reported previously that fans online did not co-sign the hairstyle.

At the time a user online said they suspected the hairdresser to be the same one as in Tyler Perry shows.

Source: Briefly News