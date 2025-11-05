Focalistic and Pabi Cooper appeared in a viral X video singing what sounds like an unreleased track

The pair’s chemistry had fans swooning as they sang and laughed together in the clip

Fans speculated the duo may be blending romance and creativity in their next big hit

Social media is buzzing after Focalistic and Pabi Cooper, alleged to be dating, appeared on Tuesday in a viral video together, singing what many believe to be an unreleased collaboration.

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the pair seated close together, smiling and vibing as they harmonise to a pleasant, amapiano-infused melody that has left fans hungry for more. The duo, who have denied rumours of them dating, are often seen together and Pabi Cooper once showed off nail art with Focalistic's name.

The duo's video on X was re-shared by @TheHypeChannel_, an account that primarily focuses on South African music and entertainment, particularly the Amapiano genre, sharing updates about artists, new releases, and events. See the post below:

The video was first shared on Instagram

Pabi Cooper first shared the video on Instagram, attracting a lot of comments from adoring fans and celebrities, who co-signed the potential collab. Here is the post on Instagram:

What fans said

Under the original post, Focalistic himself commented:

"I just listened again and I have one more thing to say: Aish (eish) Shaya Blah."

Shaya Blah appears to be the potential name of the upcoming song.

Another celebrity, @boohle_sa, loved the sound, commenting:

"Aaaaaah."

Singer @mawhoo_ commented:

"The flow. I love it."

Musician @chiccoalot, wrote:

"Ho kaba monate ka nnete (it would really be a good time)."

The comment is a direct response to the caption by Pabi Cooper, which asked "Is it too late? Should we drop?"

One user @sphefloyd, reignited the dating rumours, commenting:

"Power couple."

Another user @sbahlen_, commended Pabi Cooper's voice, saying:

"Voice, ngwanyana (girl)!"

On X, users equally loved the vibe.

Another user, @ProTwoolz, commented on the chemistry, saying:

"DBN Gogo had no chance, man. This chemistry is heaven-sent."

The reference to DBN Gogo comes as the musician previously dated Focalistic, and this user reckons the rumoured couple have better chemistry.

@CrazyThatoo also fuelled the rumours commenting:

"The way they were looking at each other! They definitely kissed after this."

Some of the duo's hits

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have both released numerous hit songs as individual artists in the amapiano genre, often collaborating with other popular musicians.

Focalistic, known as "President Ya Straata", has gained international recognition with these major hits: Ke Star (feat. Vigro Deep) and its remix with Davido; Champion Sound (with Davido); Gupta (with Mr JazziQ feat. Lady Du, Mellow & Sleazy) and Baja Ko Pele (with M.J feat. Shaunmusiq, Ftears and Xduppy) among others.

Pabi Cooper, a renowned dancer and singer, has several chart-topping hits, including: including Isphithiphithi (feat. Reece Madlisa, Busta 929 & Joocy); Banyana Ke Bafana (feat. LuuDadeejay and Nobantu Vilakazi); and Waga Bietjie (feat. Mellow & Sleazy).

Netizens drag Focalistic

Briefly News reported previously that Mzansi dragged Focalistic's luxury brand shoes comparing them to a children's television program.

