Pabi Cooper recently showed off her new nail art featuring her boyfriend, Focalistic's name

The controversial couple's romance has been under the spotlight for some time, but it appears that Mzansi has taken a liking to them

Netizens admitted that they looked good together, with others admiring Pabi's sweet gesture

Pabi Cooper seemingly confirmed her relationship with Focalistic. Images: cooper_pabi

Gone girl, Pabi Cooper, is sporting a cute set of nails with her man's name on them!

Pabi Cooper gets Focalistic's name on her nails

Amapiano lovers, Pabi Cooper and Focalistic, have moved on from the drama and appear to be on cloud nine.

The couple is said to have started their relationship behind DBN Gogo's back, who had been dating Focalistic before Pabi ultimately took over, and it looks like she's having the time of her life.

She recently shared a photo showing off her new nails, one of which has Focalistic's name written on it with a heart and 3D flower, seemingly confirming the rumours.

Her man shared the photo on his Instagram story, also showing off his "Foca" tattoo, and had social media buzzing. Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared the snap:

Mzansi weighs in on Pabi Cooper's new nails

Netizens were stunned, with some throwing shade at Pabi's nails:

vusiralphlauren was stunned:

"So they're really dating? I thought you okes were just being funny."

16_Baby10 judged Pabi:

"Hustling a boyfriend then having his name written on your nails? Eew."

Moshe_Meso shaded DBN Gogo's new tattoo:

"DBN Gogo is a Shaolin because of her. Let me save this for when Foca gets another baddie."

Meanwhile, others admired the couple and Pabi's gesture:

DoesHappen admitted:

"I enjoy this couple a lot. They're really cute."

paballo_patsa wrote:

"They're better suited together. They also look so good together."

MKHBrian said:

"They look so good together, hey."

