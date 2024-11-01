Some new photos of Tyler ICU's girlfriend and alleged baby mama, Lorraine Moropa, had social media buzzing

The gorgeous actress had netizens gushing over her beauty as her boyfriend celebrated her birthday

Meanwhile, others were stunned by Tyler's comment that she is also his baby mama

Mzansi was stunned to learn that Tyler ICU’s girlfriend, Lorraine Moropa, may also be his baby mama. Image: tylericu

Source: Instagram

Fans were today years old when they learned that Tyler ICU's girlfriend is also his baby mama!

Tyler ICU's gf stuns in new picture

Tyler ICU is not only the talk of the social media streets for making amazing tunes, but also for his new relationship with actress Lorraine Moropa.

The couple made their romance official some months ago after being spotted in several cosy pictures together, and fans love it for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Recently, though, Mzansi was stunned to learn that Lorraine is not only Tyler's main squeeze but may also be the mother of his child. The Mnike hitmaker shared photos of his lady with a cute caption to celebrate her birthday:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, mama ka boy, my love, my baby. I love you so much."

Mzansi reacts to Lorraine Moropa's picture

Netizens couldn't get over Lorraine's good looks:

black_lovero was stunned:

"She is an absolute beauty."

Akani2008 said:

"She is so damn fine."

kubi_shem wrote:

"This girl is so pretty."

Kimmieh_H exclaimed:

"She is so foine!"

Meanwhile, others were stunned to learn that she's Tyler's baby mama:

evelenxthree33 asked:

"They have a baby together?"

MissLihleM was stunned:

"Haibo, is she pregnant?"

I_am_Bucie threw shade:

"Baby mama? Is she pregnant? She’s finally locked in after the rounds she’s been doing in the industry."

MarketingGeeks4 said:

"We shall wait if she won't be cheated on."

slime76428 joked:

"Tyler ICU is moving fast before this girl comes back to her senses."

Tyler ICU allegedly argues over Mnike masters

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Tyler ICU and Nandipha808's alleged argument over Mnike.

The musicians reportedly had a disagreement after Nandipha wasn't credited for his work on the song. A source said:

"They had a massive argument about why Nandipha808 wasn't credited for his work, and Tyler couldn't offer an explanation as to why he didn't credit him."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News