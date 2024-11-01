The late Solly Moholo's daughter was allegedly living her best life after her dad passed on

This was after a video of her carrying a lot of Gucci paper bags and walking with two bodyguards trended on social media

Many netizens were angry as some complained about how it hasn't been a month since the star died, but she is already allegedly blowing the money

It hasn't been a month since the legendary Gospel singer Solly Moholo passed away, and already his daughter is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Solly Moholo's daughter seen spending money recklessly

Social media has been buzzing as the late Solly Moholo's daughter made headlines on social media after her father's passing.

Recently, it was alleged that the late Gospel singer's child was seen living her best life, walking around a mall with two bodyguards and holding many Gucci paper bags and Louis Vuitton.

The video of the girl was posted on social media by an online user @izidabazabantu on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Solly Moholo’s Daughter."

SA outraged by Solly Moholo's daughter's actions

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their outraged reactions to how the late singer's daughter wastes money on expensive brands. Here's what they had to say:

@NiniMthimkulu said:

"Now I understand why Winnie Mashaba didn't donate."

@NathiSibiya8 commented:

"One of the reasons I didn't donate."

@TheGeopol wrote:

"It’s not even a month since Solly Moholo was buried, but the daughter is already spending he’s insurance…an investigation is needed. This is how our donations would’ve ended up."

@BBK29_ responded:

"This is the same reason I can never contribute money to help so-called celebrities."

@BraStoveDieMahn mentioned:

"See how she is chowing our donations."

@GeorgeVimba said:

"She ate your donations."

Solly Moholo's family to release his final album

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the new Solly Moholo album is reportedly in the works and will be released before the late gospel star's funeral.

In the weeks following Solly Moholo's tragic passing, his family announced that his last album would be released posthumously. The late gospel star died in hospital on 2 October 2024 after a short illness while still promoting his upcoming project.

