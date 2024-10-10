Solly Moholo's memorial service was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria, where family, friends, and colleagues paid tribute to the late gospel star

Solly Moholo's family, friends and colleagues gathered at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to the late gospel star. Speaker after speaker spoke about how selfless the singer was.

Solly Moholo's family pay tributes to him at his memorial service.

Solly Moholo's family and friends pay tribute to him

According to TimesLIVE, a memorial service for the gospel legend was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria. His family and celebs, including Machance, Stanley Khoza and Luyanda, attended the event.

People described the late star as a selfless person who always put the needs of his family and friends first. His son-in-law said:

"Solly would stop everything for the people he loved."

Sony Music representative talks about relationship with Solly

Sean Watson from Sony Music also discussed his company's relationship with the late star. He said he worked with Solly Moholo for many years, revealing that their relationship started over two decades ago. He said:

"I never truly understood Solly's personality until I got to work with him. He was truly unique.In 2003, he called me to ask me if I had a home for him and his music, and I agreed. Then he joined me again at Sony Music. His music wasn't finished at Sony."

Solly Moholo's family to release his final album

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the new Solly Moholo album is reportedly in the works and is scheduled for release before the late gospel star's funeral.

In the weeks following Solly Moholo's tragic passing, his family announced that his last album would be released posthumously. The late gospel star died in hospital on 2 October 2024 after a short illness while still promoting his upcoming project.

