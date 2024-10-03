Siphiwe “General GTZ” Sibisi’s Funeral and Memorial Service Details Announced After His Death
- General GTZ's family announced his funeral and memorial service following his death on 29 September 2024 after complex stomach surgery
- The Kwaito legend, the last surviving member of the group Chiskop, will be honoured at Pace Community College on 3 October 2024
- The family expressed gratitude for the support from fans and highlighted his impact as a pioneering music entertainer in South Africa
Late Kwaito legend Siphiwe Sibisi, popularly known as General GTZ's family, has announced details about his funeral and memorial service after his untimely death on 29 September 2024.
General GTZ's funeral details announced
South Africans are still reeling following the death of the last surviving member of the popular Kwaito group Chiskop, General GTZ. The star reportedly died after undergoing a complex stomach surgery.
His family confirmed his death in a statement shared with the media. They noted that he was hospitalised after undergoing major surgery. The family also thanked Mzansi for the outpouring of love and support. Part of the statement read:
"We wish to thank all those who loved and supported him during all his years as a prominent and pioneering music entertainer of our beloved South African people."
According to TimesLIVE, the details about the late star's funeral and memorial services have been announced on social media. Per the publication, those who wish to pay their last respects to the star should go to Pace Community College on Thursday, 3 October 2024.
Who was General GTZ?
General GTZ was a member of the popular Kwaito group Chiskop, which dominated the Mzansi music industry in the 1980s. The group comprised stars like Mduduzi ''Mandoza'' Tshabalala, Sibusiso ''SB-Bless'' Thanjekwayo, and Sizwe ''Lollipop'' Motaung.
They are known for timeless classics like Abasaz and Abantwana.
Source: Briefly News
