Veteran gospel singer Solly Moholo collapsed in Botswana after a show and was rushed to the hospital

Moholo's family has asked for prayers as he fights for his life and remains in Botswana for recovery

The singer's condition has improved, but he won't be able to return to South Africa soon

Veteran gospel singer Solly Moholo's family have shared a health update following the reports that he collapsed in Botswana. Moholo was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a show in the neighbouring country.

Solly Moholo’s family has given Mzansi a health update after his hospitalisation. Image: @MDNNews

Source: Twitter

Solly Moholo's family asks for prayers

Solly Moholo is reportedly fighting for his life in Botswana. The legendary gospel star's star reportedly deteriorated when he was on his way back to his residence after a show in Botswana.

His crew told Sunday World that Moholo had travelled to Botswana to pre-launch his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza. The statement noted that the singer did what he does best at all his shows, and his Botswana fans loved the performances.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse, and the Ba Mmitsa Tsotsi hitmaker had to be rushed to the hospital.

Solly Moholo to stay in Botswana for a while

The star's team revealed that he is still fighting for his life in Botswana and will not be able to travel to South Africa soon. The family also noted that he is doing better but asked his fans and followers to pray for Moholo.

"During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery. We will keep you updated regarding any developments."

Rapper Da L.E.S reportedly moved to a public hospital

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known as Da L.E.S, has again made headlines regarding his health.

Gotta Keep It Going rapper Da L.E.S' family was devastated after the star suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday, and recently, more news was shared with the public regarding his stay at the current hospital he is in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News